Two TN government school students from Vellore to embark on a science tour to Russia

The Agathiar rocket science programme, aimed at sparking government school students' interest in satellite technology, commenced with 500 participants from 56 schools across the state.

I Nithish Kumar and L Yaswanth

VELLORE: With regard to their excellent performance in the state-level rocket science programme initiated by Agathiam Trust and URSAGO Solutions in January 2022, two students from Vellore district have been selected for a science tour to Russia.

Class 11 students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Katpadi, I Nithish Kumar and L Yaswanth, were chosen for the tour to Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre happening next month.
The Agathiar rocket science programme, aimed at sparking government school students' interest in satellite technology, commenced with 500 participants from 56 schools across the state.

A total of 75 students were selected for the tour after one and a half years of rigorous three-phased training with ISRO scientists and scholars under the guidance of Sivathanu Pillai, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace.
Nithish Kumar expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the role of his science teacher, GD Babu, in ensuring his participation. He said, "Initially, I aspired to become a software engineer, but after attending this programme, my interest has been shifted to aeronautical engineering. I am confident of achieving my dream."

Yaswanth said, "The online classes conducted by the scientists were captivating and transported us to a whole new world of space and rockets."Another student, S Dharshan Kumar, who participated in the programme, described it as "a truly remarkable and unforgettable experience."

