Land constraints: Tangedco mulls compact substations in major cities

CHENNAI: In a pioneering move, Tangedco has decided to build compact substations to reduce space requirements and enhance safety measures. The work on building a compact substation in Chennai is awaiting the government's nod.

A senior official told TNIE, “Substations hold a pivotal role in ensuring efficient electricity distribution. However, building a traditional 33/11 kV substation requires 4,000 square feet, and finding suitable land has been a big challenge. In major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai, Tangedco has been striving to acquire land while grappling with the mounting power demands. In response to these exigencies, Tangedco has formulated a prudent plan to set up compact substations.”

Explaining compact substations, another official said, “These substations have several advantages over conventional ones. Most noteworthy is that a compact substation needs only 2,400 square feet. These substations can be flexibly designed to operate at various voltage levels, ranging from 11kV, 33kV to 66kV, in accordance with the needs of the power distribution network. These substations can also be managed through sophisticated digital systems. In case of any issues, automated alarm systems will alert the officials.”

The setting up of compact substations is expected to significantly bring down construction costs, reducing expenditure on each unit from Rs 15 crore to Rs 10 crore. “Currently, Tangedco is actively scouting locations within Chennai for the establishment of such substations. Once we receive the green signal from the government, the construction will commence. It will subsequently be expanded to other cities,” the official added.

