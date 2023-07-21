Home States Tamil Nadu

TN revenue minister, wife discharged in disproportionate assets case

Published: 21st July 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:37 AM

KKSSR Ramachandran

Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Srivilliputtur Principal Sessions Judge, V Thilaham, in Virudhunagar on Thursday discharged revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran and two others from a Rs 43 lakh disproportionate assets case based on a closure report filed by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) in 2022.

The judge discharged the former minister of health, his wife Aadhilakshmi, and an alleged close aide of the minister, KSP Shanmugamoorthy, from the case registered under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on December 20, 2011.

After registering the FIR, the DVAC filed a charge sheet on January 6, 2012, before the Special Judge, Madurai, which was constituted under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Later, the case was transferred to the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Special Judge, Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar district, on administrative grounds and then to the present Srivilliputtur court.

During the course of the hearing, Ramachandran’s counsel filed a separate discharge petition in 2019. The investigating officer in the case also told the court that as per some facts mentioned in the discharge petition, certain new facts and documents were not considered by the earlier IO and so it has been decided to conduct further investigation in the case.  

Discharge order passed based on closure report

The IO later filed an affidavit along with the final report stating that no offence has been made out on the further probe and the case has to be closed based on the final report. The IO also found that there are discrepancies in the earlier report in respect of assets acquired at the end of the check period.
Taking into account the closure report, an order was passed to discharge the three, including Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, from the case.

KKSSR was minister for backward classes from 2001 to 2006 and he also served as health minister from 2006 to 2007 and minister for BC from 2007 to 2011. Shanmugam is involved money lending business and is the proprietor of T K S Palaniyappa Nadar and Sons. He is the fourth minister to be discharged from a disproportionate assets case after DMK came to power.

