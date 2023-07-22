Home States Tamil Nadu

Asked to give way, driver killed by gang celebrating birthday on road in TN

A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death in Ambattur on Thursday night after he questioned a gang for cutting cake on the middle of the road as part of a birthday celebration. 

Published: 22nd July 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 04:49 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death in Ambattur on Thursday night after he questioned a gang for cutting cake on the middle of the road as part of a birthday celebration.  His elder brother sustained injuries in the attack, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kamesh of Venkateswara Nagar in Ambattur. Kamesh’s brother Sathish (29) lives in Oragadam with his family, police said.  On Thursday night, Kamesh picked up his brother from Ambattur and was on his way to Oragadam when the fatal clash ensued, sources said.  

“Around 11.30 pm, the brothers were travelling in their auto on Ayyappan Street Junction in Ambattur when they encountered a gang of 10 men who were celebrating their birthday by cutting cake on the middle of the road.

As the gang was blocking the road and refused to clear the way despite repeated pleas, Kamesh continued to honk. Irked by the sound, the gang members picked up an argument with Kamesh,” a senior police officer said. During the argument, Gautham, whose birthday was being celebrated, and others allegedly stabbed Kamesh with knives. 

The gang also attacked Sathish, who sustained injuries on his hand. On information, an ambulance crew reached the spot and declared Kamesh dead. Sathish was taken to a nearby hospital. Based on a complaint from Sathish, Ambattur police have registered a case.

