CM Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN; govt assures necessary facilities

Published: 23rd July 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in his state, with his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities for them in this connection.

In a statement, Stalin said the situation in Manipur was not conducive for the sportspersons there to train for events like Khelo India and Asian Games.

"I have directed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for the Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Udhayanidhi has assured to provide "high-quality" facilities on behalf of the Sports department. Tamil Nadu will be hosting the 2024 edition of the Khelo India games.

Manipur was known for producing "champions, especially women champions" and Tamil Nadu was viewing the current state of affairs there with "deep concern and anguish," Stalin said.

Manipur has produced several great sportspersons like MC Mary Kom, Kunjarani Devi, Mirabai Chanu, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, Tingonleima Chanu and many more over the years.

The CM said that Tamil culture was living by love and care and highlighted the saying "Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir," meaning "every place is mine, all people are my relatives."

This formed the basis of his directive on the Manipur sportspersons training in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Those from Manipur willing to avail of the benefit could contact +91-8925903047 or email the details including ID proof and training requirements to sportstn2023@gmail.com.

