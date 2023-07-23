Low-floor buses still a distant dream for PwDs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the Madras High Court directing the state transport department to procure disabled-friendly low-floor buses, it is likely to remain a non-starter, as a fresh tender to buy 1,000 high-floor buses was floated recently.

Following a petition filed by activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar, the court on April 18 had issued a slew of directions to the transport department that includes procuring low-floor buses, upgrading existing infrastructure and imparting training to be more disabled friendly and the like.“While some of the directions are adhered to, the department continues to procure more high-floor buses,” alleged Vaishnavi.

Speaking to TNIE, she said, “During the proceedings, the high court had ordered the transport department to modify its earlier tender to procure 1100 high-floor buses and to add 157 low-floor buses in the list. Though the court exempted the department to go ahead with the purchase of high-floor buses at that time, it had said that it should buy only low-floor buses in the future. The new tender to purchase 1,000 high-floor buses is in direct contravention to the court order,” said Vaishnavi.

In response to Vaishnavi’s query regarding this, transport department secretary K Phanindra Reddy replied, “High-floor buses are being procured for SETC and all mofussil routes including village roads that are currently not suitable to operate low-floor buses”

Vaishnavi added, “The Madras High Court order emphasises on the need to buy disabled-friendly buses in the long run. But no progress could be made in that direction if we keep procuring more high-floor buses.”

