Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu should move court immediately to resolve Cauvery issue: VK Sasikala

She also alleged the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated owing to the activities of DMK functionaries, and demanded the party leadership to rein in the local leaders.

Published: 23rd July 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: The state government should ensure the supply of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu immediately, said expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in her first major political appearance in the public after being released from Parappana Agrahara prison two years ago.

She addressed supporters in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, and Anthiyur in Erode district on Saturday. “Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had fought a legal battle to protect TN’s rights with regard to Cauvery water. However, now, Karnataka is not providing us with our share of the water. The DMK, which heads the government in TN, and the Congress, which heads the government in Karnataka, are part of the same alliance nationally. Still, the farmers here are suffering. The DMK should immediately approach the court to solve this issue. It is what Amma (Jayalalithaa) would have done if she were here,” Sasikala said.

Sharpening her attack on the DMK government, Sasikala asked, “What has the government done for the public in the last two years? They have increased power tariffs, property tax, and even the Aavin milk prices.”

She also alleged the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated owing to the activities of DMK functionaries, and demanded the party leadership to rein in the local leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery water dispute VK Sasikala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp