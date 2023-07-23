Tamil Nadu should move court immediately to resolve Cauvery issue: VK Sasikala

By Express News Service

ERODE: The state government should ensure the supply of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu immediately, said expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in her first major political appearance in the public after being released from Parappana Agrahara prison two years ago.

She addressed supporters in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, and Anthiyur in Erode district on Saturday. “Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had fought a legal battle to protect TN’s rights with regard to Cauvery water. However, now, Karnataka is not providing us with our share of the water. The DMK, which heads the government in TN, and the Congress, which heads the government in Karnataka, are part of the same alliance nationally. Still, the farmers here are suffering. The DMK should immediately approach the court to solve this issue. It is what Amma (Jayalalithaa) would have done if she were here,” Sasikala said.

Sharpening her attack on the DMK government, Sasikala asked, “What has the government done for the public in the last two years? They have increased power tariffs, property tax, and even the Aavin milk prices.”

She also alleged the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated owing to the activities of DMK functionaries, and demanded the party leadership to rein in the local leaders.

ERODE: The state government should ensure the supply of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu immediately, said expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in her first major political appearance in the public after being released from Parappana Agrahara prison two years ago. She addressed supporters in Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, and Anthiyur in Erode district on Saturday. “Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had fought a legal battle to protect TN’s rights with regard to Cauvery water. However, now, Karnataka is not providing us with our share of the water. The DMK, which heads the government in TN, and the Congress, which heads the government in Karnataka, are part of the same alliance nationally. Still, the farmers here are suffering. The DMK should immediately approach the court to solve this issue. It is what Amma (Jayalalithaa) would have done if she were here,” Sasikala said. Sharpening her attack on the DMK government, Sasikala asked, “What has the government done for the public in the last two years? They have increased power tariffs, property tax, and even the Aavin milk prices.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She also alleged the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated owing to the activities of DMK functionaries, and demanded the party leadership to rein in the local leaders.