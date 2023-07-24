17th century hero stones, sati stone sculptures found near Rajapalayam

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A sati stone sculpture and two hero stones dating back to the 17th century were recently found at Kondaneri Lake in Madathupati near Rajapalayam.



According to sources, the sculptures, which were placed in a row on a stone platform, were discovered by the archaeologist and assistant professor of history at Rajapalayam Raju's college, Dr B Kandasamy.



"The stone sculptures are dated back to the 17th century. The two hero stones may have been erected for two soldiers who died in a war while the sati stone was when the wife of a soldier voluntarily fell into the fire and ended her life following her soldier husband's death," said Kandasamy.



Upon information from Vinith, a social activist from the area, about the presence of the stone sculptures in Kondaneri Lake, Kandasamy engaged in fieldwork in the area and discovered the presence of two hero stone sculptures and a sati stone that were placed in a row on a stone platform.



He said that three sculptures are being worshipped by people in the name of Karupusamy, Karuppayee and Sudalaimadan. "When the lake is filled with water, the sculptures are submerged in it," said Kandasamy, adding that the first hero stone is designed in a dome temple-like structure, which protects it from rain and hot weather.



"The second hero stone is designed in a two-tiered dome temple-like structure and the sati stone, where the hero and his wife are seen in a seated position. It could also be noted that the wife of the hero is holding a lily in her right hand," he added.

