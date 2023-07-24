20-year-old student dies of cardiac arrest after participating in marathon in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 20-year-old college student died of cardiac arrest an hour after he participated in a marathon at Madurai Medical College on Sunday. The marathon was conducted to raise awareness of blood donation (Uthiram 23), which was flagged off by Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

According to sources, Dinesh Kumar (20), a final-year mechanical engineering student at a private college in Madurai, completed the marathon. “One-and-a-half hours later, suffering from convulsions, he collapsed in the restroom.

On information, he was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in an ambulance, where he was treated in the ICU, but later suffered a cardiac arrest and died. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family,” according to the hospital statement.

Around 4,500 participants took part in the marathon which was flagged off at 6 am. The participants returned to Madurai Medical College after crossing the Gandhi Memorial Museum via Aravind Hospital.

Centre urged to speed up works on AIIMS: Minister

After inaugurating the blood donation camp at Madurai Medical College, minister Ma Subramanian said the state government, in a recent health officials’ meeting chaired by central officials, urged the union government to complete the Madurai AIIMS construction works. He also stated that the state government had urged the union government to establish a second AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore and they would request it to bear the full cost of the construction.

