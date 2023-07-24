Chilli export increases in Ramanathapuram, cultivation area likely to rise

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a relief of farmers, Samba chilli export has moderately increased in both international and domestic markets when compared to the previous years. In view of the decent demand, chilli cultivation area is likely to increase by 2,000 acres. Farmers requested the government to address issues such as storage and processing facilities in the district to promote chilli export.



Two varieties of chilly--Samba and Mundu--is being cultivated in Ramanathapuram. Following the GI tag for Mundu chilli variety and announcement of the district as one of the four chilli export zones in the state have increased export opportunities.



Horticulture department deputy director Nagarajan said the acreage has been increasing for the past couple of years. "The normal cultivation area of chilli is slightly above 14,000 hectares. This season, more than 16,500 hectares have been used for chilli cultivation. Prices of both Samba chilli and Mundu chilli have been above Rs 200 in the market throughout the year," he added.



Raja, secretary of the marketing committee of the agriculture business department, said, "There are more than six storage facilities in the district and one cold storage facility in Ettivayal area. As much as 100 tonnes of chilli are currently kept in the storage facilities. While all six storage facilities are approved by the warehouse corporation, Ettivayal cold storage and paramakudi storage is awaiting approval."



V Ramar, a chilli exporter, said the farmers in Kamudhi have exported more than 120 tonnes of organic Samba dry chilli to America and Germany. "Mundu chilli is getting interest from international importers but it is yet to gain ground. Now, only dried Samba chilli has decent demand. Due to the lack of an adequate cold storage facility, we had to send a consignment to a private cold storage facility in Soorankudi, which costs Rs 5,000 rupees per 5 tonnes for transportation. We request the state government to promote fertiliser-free organic chilli cultivation as it is in demand at the international market," he added.

