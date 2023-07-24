Sportspersons from Manipur invited to TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended an invitation to the sportspersons of Manipur to utilize the facilities of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu to train for upcoming national and international events.

In a statement, Stalin expressed his deep concern for the sportspersons in Manipur given the challenging conditions under which they are preparing for events such as Khelo India and Asian Games. TN will be hosting the Khelo India games in 2024. He stressed his commitment to support them by directing Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make all arrangements necessary for the Manipur sportspersons to train in TN. Udhayanidhi, on behalf of the sports department, has assured that top-notch facilities will be made available, the statement said.

Praising Manipur’s record of producing outstanding sportspersons, especially women champions, Stalin expressed his solidarity with the state and its people and shared his deep concern and anguish over the situation there.

Stalin said Tamil culture is rooted in love and care for all and cited the saying “Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir” (every place is mine, all people are my relatives), as the basis for his directive to enable Manipur sportspersons to train in TN.

CM is only talking sports to promote his son: Annamalai

He encouraged those from Manipur wishing to take up the offer to call +91-8925903047 or email their details, including ID proof and training requirements, to sportstn2023@gmail.com. Responding to Stalin’s statement, BJP state president K Annamalai said, even after 200 days, there has been no breakthrough on the Vengaivayal incident, in which where human faeces were found in an overhead water tank meant for a Dalit habitat.

Terming the incident in which two women were stripped, paraded an assaulted by a mob in Manipur as an injustice to the victims, Annamalai said the Manipur government had taken action and CM N Biren Singh had promised efforts would be taken to ensure capital punishment for the culprits.

“What the CM (Stalin) is doing now is not just funny and strange, but also shows he is a full-time politician. We (BJP-led centre) started Khelo India, we know how to train (the sportspersons),” he said, alleging that the CM was only talking about sports to promote his son Udhayanidhi as he holds the portfolio. “Let the CM focus on the Cauvery issue and get our due share of water from Karnataka,” Annamalai added.

