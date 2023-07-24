Subscriptions at Kalaignar Centenary Library yet to be issued, readers disappointed

Gayathri Venkatesan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A week after the Kalaignar Centenary Library was thrown open to the public, readers and visitors at the library have expressed dissatisfaction with the book lending service here as they are unable to borrow books owing to the incomplete book tagging work.



The library was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 15. The six-storey building, situated on 2.73 acres of land, was constructed at a cost of Rs 134 crore. It is shelved with around 3.5 lakh books, including one lakh Tamil books and two lakh English books.



Last week, as many as 27,679 people visited the new library. While most people were amused to see the classic interiors of the library attached to an art gallery, many returned disappointed after knowing that the issuing of readers' subscriptions hasn't started yet. A college student who came to read English novels said she couldn't borrow a book that she had started reading at the library as she was informed about the delay in issuing the membership.



Mohammed Ali Jinnah, a professor from a private engineering college, said, "I came to check out the e-books. However, after I learned that only subscribed members can access the usage, it was quite disappointing to hear that the works related to subscription and installation of e-books are delayed."



Library officials informed that, so far, sticking RFID (Radio-frequency identification) for Tamil books has been completed. "It will take another two to three weeks to get it done completely. There will be four categories of subscriptions -- 'individual' 'student', 'senior citizen', and 'family members' (four persons), in which 'seniors' subscription has more concessions compared to others. More details regarding subscriptions would be issued soon," they said.



The children's section is considered one of the main attractions of the library, as it carries many standalone new features such as a children's theatre, performance hall, and a science gallery. One of the school students said that the NASAs rocket launch video that was screened at the theater was good to watch, but it could be screened with English and Tamil subtitles so that the students can grasp it easily. Official sources said they would soon be screening infotainment content, movies played at children's art festivals, and other science-related content.



Stating that there is no dining area at the library, a student visitor said since the canteen building at the library is not yet functional, they find it difficult to spend long hours at the library without having food. Vignesh, a student who is preparing for a competitive exam, said, "After spending more than four hours in the library, it leaves me famished since there are no food or tea stalls available near the library. The canteen must be opened as soon as possible so that there would be a space where people can eat their home-made food."



Meanwhile, the interactive floor LED screen at the performance hall in the library has become a favourite haunt for children as they have been showing interest in playing here. The visuals on the floor move when a person stands on it, especially enticing children. The hall would be an ideal venue to host cultural educational programmes, including storytelling, music, and art events, which could further make it a much more exciting place for children to hang out.

