Tamil Nadu cops launch probe after 30 people force Scheduled Caste man to fall at their feet

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Police in Irumbilikurichi in Ariyalur district have registered a case against 30 people who forced a man from the Scheduled Castes to fall at their feet and apologise over a dispute. Following this, they arrested a 35-year-old man and are looking for others involved in the incident.

According to police sources, S Anbarasan (36), a BJP functionary from the Scheduled Castes, conducted a puberty ceremony for his daughter at Valarakurichi village in Sendurai block on July 8. During the occasion, his relatives burst crackers while passing through a street where members of a backward community lived. Members of this community including DMK branch secretary P Kannan (48) later expressed their ire to Anbarasan who told them that it will not happen again.

The next day, however, an argument broke out between Anbarasan's brother Thirunavukarasu (32) and members of the other community. Irumbulikurichi police then invited members of both communities to the police station. But on July 12, some people from both communities held talks in the village before going to the police station. It was at this meeting that Thirunavukarasu was forced to fall at the feet of members of the other community.

Thirunavukarasu then posted about the incident on social media. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by Anbarasan on July 14 and police registered a case under the SC/ST Act against 30 people involved in the incident. Following this, police on Sunday night arrested S Rajesh (35) from the same village and are looking for others including Kannan.

When contacted, a senior police official from Ariyalur said, "The matter is being investigated and we are looking for those involved."

ARIYALUR: Police in Irumbilikurichi in Ariyalur district have registered a case against 30 people who forced a man from the Scheduled Castes to fall at their feet and apologise over a dispute. Following this, they arrested a 35-year-old man and are looking for others involved in the incident. According to police sources, S Anbarasan (36), a BJP functionary from the Scheduled Castes, conducted a puberty ceremony for his daughter at Valarakurichi village in Sendurai block on July 8. During the occasion, his relatives burst crackers while passing through a street where members of a backward community lived. Members of this community including DMK branch secretary P Kannan (48) later expressed their ire to Anbarasan who told them that it will not happen again. The next day, however, an argument broke out between Anbarasan's brother Thirunavukarasu (32) and members of the other community. Irumbulikurichi police then invited members of both communities to the police station. But on July 12, some people from both communities held talks in the village before going to the police station. It was at this meeting that Thirunavukarasu was forced to fall at the feet of members of the other community.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thirunavukarasu then posted about the incident on social media. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by Anbarasan on July 14 and police registered a case under the SC/ST Act against 30 people involved in the incident. Following this, police on Sunday night arrested S Rajesh (35) from the same village and are looking for others including Kannan. When contacted, a senior police official from Ariyalur said, "The matter is being investigated and we are looking for those involved."