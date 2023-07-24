Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu cops launch probe after 30 people force Scheduled Caste man to fall at their feet

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man and are looking for others involved in the incident.

Published: 24th July 2023 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Police on Sunday night arrested S Rajesh, 35 (Representational image | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Police in Irumbilikurichi in Ariyalur district have registered a case against 30 people who forced a man from the Scheduled Castes to fall at their feet and apologise over a dispute. Following this, they arrested a 35-year-old man and are looking for others involved in the incident.

According to police sources, S Anbarasan (36), a BJP functionary from the Scheduled Castes, conducted a puberty ceremony for his daughter at Valarakurichi village in Sendurai block on July 8. During the occasion, his relatives burst crackers while passing through a street where members of a backward community lived. Members of this community including DMK branch secretary P Kannan (48) later expressed their ire to Anbarasan who told them that it will not happen again.

The next day, however, an argument broke out between Anbarasan's brother Thirunavukarasu (32) and members of the other community. Irumbulikurichi police then invited members of both communities to the police station. But on July 12, some people from both communities held talks in the village before going to the police station. It was at this meeting that Thirunavukarasu was forced to fall at the feet of members of the other community.

Thirunavukarasu then posted about the incident on social media. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by Anbarasan on July 14 and police registered a case under the SC/ST Act against 30 people involved in the incident. Following this, police on Sunday night arrested S Rajesh (35) from the same village and are looking for others including Kannan.

When contacted, a senior police official from Ariyalur said, "The matter is being investigated and we are looking for those involved."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyalur Tamil Nadu scheduled caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp