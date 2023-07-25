Kovai cops start self-defence classes for girls

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Monday launched self-defence classes for girl students of government schools, as part of Project Pallikkoodam 2.0. Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan inaugurated the classes at the government school at SS Kulam in Kovilpalayam.

“Women coaches from the GI Toku Kai Karate school and Shinken Sports Karate Academy along with the trained women police personnel from the armed reserve unit will train the students. Four sessions consecutively in each school,” Badrinarayanan said.

In June 2022, police launched Project Pallikkoodam to create a better environment for school children, where they are given awareness and encouraged to lodge complaints about physical and psychological abuse. In the last one year, trained women police personnel interacted with students in government and private schools. Around 2.11 lakh students from 1300 schools across the district were covered in this project and several complaints were directly received from the students during the interaction.

In the second phase, girl students aged above 10 years would be trained in basic self-defence techniques. Initially, classes would be held in 40 government schools including 10 tribal residential schools, in the district.

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Monday launched self-defence classes for girl students of government schools, as part of Project Pallikkoodam 2.0. Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan inaugurated the classes at the government school at SS Kulam in Kovilpalayam. “Women coaches from the GI Toku Kai Karate school and Shinken Sports Karate Academy along with the trained women police personnel from the armed reserve unit will train the students. Four sessions consecutively in each school,” Badrinarayanan said. In June 2022, police launched Project Pallikkoodam to create a better environment for school children, where they are given awareness and encouraged to lodge complaints about physical and psychological abuse. In the last one year, trained women police personnel interacted with students in government and private schools. Around 2.11 lakh students from 1300 schools across the district were covered in this project and several complaints were directly received from the students during the interaction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the second phase, girl students aged above 10 years would be trained in basic self-defence techniques. Initially, classes would be held in 40 government schools including 10 tribal residential schools, in the district.