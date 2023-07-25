Manipur riots sound warning call for Lok Sabha polls: DMK

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry's DMK convenor and Leader of Opposition R Siva said that the ethnic riots in Manipur have sounded a warning call for the upcoming parliamentary elections, on Monday. Siva was addressing a demonstration organised by the DMK's women's wing and condemned the incident that has garnered nationwide flak. He sought justice for the women.



Siva criticised the BJP-led governments, both at the state and Centre, for their failure to condemn the atrocities and act against those responsible. This despite having appointed a tribal woman as the President of the country. "As injustice prevailed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent for over 70 days, further fuelling public discontent," said Siva.



The DMK convenor also voiced his concern over the overall state of affairs in India under BJP rule and warned that continued governance of the party would impede development and could lead to a potential overthrow by the people. Siva also accused the BJP of suppressing opposition parties and urged allies to unite in support of a secular coalition government, taking inspiration from the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.



Apart from Siva, former minister S P Sivakumar, legislators Anibal Kennedy, R Senthilkumar, L Sampath, and other party functionaries were also present at the demonstration.

