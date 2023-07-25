Home States Tamil Nadu

Manipur riots sound warning call for Lok Sabha polls: DMK

Siva criticised the BJP-led governments, both at the state and Centre, for their failure to condemn the atrocities and act against those responsible.

Published: 25th July 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

Representational image of Manipur violence. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Puducherry's DMK convenor and Leader of Opposition R Siva said that the ethnic riots in Manipur have sounded a warning call for the upcoming parliamentary elections, on Monday. Siva was addressing a demonstration organised by the DMK's women's wing and condemned the incident that has garnered nationwide flak. He sought justice for the women.
 
Siva criticised the BJP-led governments, both at the state and Centre, for their failure to condemn the atrocities and act against those responsible. This despite having appointed a tribal woman as the President of the country. "As injustice prevailed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent for over 70 days, further fuelling public discontent," said Siva.
 
The DMK convenor also voiced his concern over the overall state of affairs in India under BJP rule and warned that continued governance of the party would impede development and could lead to a potential overthrow by the people. Siva also accused the BJP of suppressing opposition parties and urged allies to unite in support of a secular coalition government, taking inspiration from the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
 
Apart from Siva, former minister S P Sivakumar, legislators Anibal Kennedy, R Senthilkumar, L Sampath, and other party functionaries were also present at the demonstration.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Manipur violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp