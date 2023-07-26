‘Manarkeni’ video lessons to make learning fun for Class 6-12 students in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has released the mobile application ‘Manarkeni’ with video lessons in English and Tamil. At present, videos on the first term syllabus of Class 12 have been uploaded on the application. Lessons to explain more than 27,000 topics in classes 6-12 syllabi will soon be uploaded on it. The app - TNSED Student - can be downloaded from Google Playstore. The initiative aims to provide access to video lessons to students from all economic backgrounds.

“Videos will be continuously uploaded on the application and we have planned to prepare more than 8,000 videos. At present, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), which designed the application, has prepared over 1,000 videos. We are hoping to complete the videos by the end of this academic year,” said sources in the school education department.

The application will also be used as an auxiliary support by teachers. There are also questions at the end of each video to assess the understanding of the viewers. The application has been designed in such a way it will help students recall what they learnt in the previous classes. The concepts have been explained in detail with pictures and the users can download them for free.

It can also be used by everyone to access the video to learn in Tamil, said the school education department. The app was launched in an event at the Tambaram corporation higher secondary school at Selaiyur by Ibrahim Thiaw, undersecretary general and executive secretary of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in the presence of school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

