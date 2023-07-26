Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Manarkeni’ video lessons to make learning fun for Class 6-12 students in TN

Over 27,000 topics in various subjects covering syllabi to soon be uploaded on app

Published: 26th July 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The app was launched by UNCCD executive secy Ibrahim Thiaw at the Tambaram corporation higher secondary school in Chennai on Tuesday | Monishlinus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The school education department has released the mobile application ‘Manarkeni’ with video lessons in English and Tamil. At present, videos on the first term syllabus of Class 12 have been uploaded on the application. Lessons to explain more than 27,000 topics in classes 6-12 syllabi will soon be uploaded on it. The app - TNSED Student - can be downloaded from Google Playstore. The initiative aims to provide access to video lessons to students from all economic backgrounds.

“Videos will be continuously uploaded on the application and we have planned to prepare more than 8,000 videos. At present, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), which designed the application, has prepared over 1,000 videos. We are hoping to complete the videos by the end of this academic year,” said sources in the school education department.

The application will also be used as an auxiliary support by teachers. There are also questions at the end of each video to assess the understanding of the viewers. The application has been designed in such a way it will help students recall what they learnt in the previous classes. The concepts have been explained in detail with pictures and the users can download them for free. 

It can also be used by everyone to access the video to learn in Tamil, said the school education department. The app was launched in an event at the Tambaram corporation higher secondary school at Selaiyur by Ibrahim Thiaw, undersecretary general and executive secretary of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in the presence of school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manarkeni TNSED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp