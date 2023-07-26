Home States Tamil Nadu

No takers for Vellore women's hostel due to lack of awareness

"We have set up the hostel under the Thozhi project with minimal cost, but unfortunately, the public is largely unaware of the hostel facilities," stated an official.

Published: 26th July 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE:  With the majority of working women in the state having to reside away from their hometowns for employment, the necessity for safe and affordable hostels near the workplace has become a pressing requirement. Responding to this crucial need, the state government established women's hostels in several districts under the Thozhi project.

This initiative has been spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu Working Women's Hostels Corporation. The main objective of this project is to set up new hostels and renovate existing ones, catering specifically to the needs of economically challenged women in Vellore district.

"We have set up the hostel under the Thozhi project with minimal cost, but unfortunately, the public is largely unaware of the hostel facilities," stated an official.

The women's hostel, situated in Katpadi, Vellore, boasts 58 well-equipped beds and offers amenities such as safe drinking water, 24/7 security, free Wi-Fi connectivity, a recreation room, and dining facilities.
This effort by the government provides a secure living environment for women who brave distance for their professional pursuits. By raising awareness about these hostel facilities, the government aims to empower more working women to pursue their careers with ease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's Hostels Corporation Vellore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp