No takers for Vellore women's hostel due to lack of awareness

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: With the majority of working women in the state having to reside away from their hometowns for employment, the necessity for safe and affordable hostels near the workplace has become a pressing requirement. Responding to this crucial need, the state government established women's hostels in several districts under the Thozhi project.

This initiative has been spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu Working Women's Hostels Corporation. The main objective of this project is to set up new hostels and renovate existing ones, catering specifically to the needs of economically challenged women in Vellore district.

"We have set up the hostel under the Thozhi project with minimal cost, but unfortunately, the public is largely unaware of the hostel facilities," stated an official.

The women's hostel, situated in Katpadi, Vellore, boasts 58 well-equipped beds and offers amenities such as safe drinking water, 24/7 security, free Wi-Fi connectivity, a recreation room, and dining facilities.

This effort by the government provides a secure living environment for women who brave distance for their professional pursuits. By raising awareness about these hostel facilities, the government aims to empower more working women to pursue their careers with ease.

