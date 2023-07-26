Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Adi Dravidar minister stays mum on Villupuram temple entry denial for Dalits

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj refused to answer questions on ongoing temple entry denial to Dalits at Melapthi village in Villupuram and across the state, during a press conference held on Tuesday.

During the press meet, she said, "The number of Adi Dravidar welfare schools in Villupuram has been assessed. The schools that are over 30 years old will be demolished and new schools will be built in the coming year." However, when TNIE questioned the minister about the temple entry to dalits, she refused to reply.

She, along with Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee K S Masthan, held a review meeting with officials from the Adi Dravidar welfare, revenue and police departments on the progress of various schemes.

An official release stated, the ministers discussed about Adi Dravidar population, pending petitions received from the CM's cell, details of students studying in Adi Dravidar schools and the number of students who have passed in Class 10 and 12, functioning of the Adi Dravidar welfare hostels operating in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, and details related to free housing grant scheme (private negotiation/land acquisition).

The ministers further reviewed the details of Adi Dravidar housing development projects implemented by the rural development and panchayat department, status of basic facilities in villages, including cemetery and cemetery facility scheme, details of equal cemetery for all communities, details of  SVAMITVA (Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas).

Further, the minister discussed the status of court cases against the Scheduled Caste members in the district and inquired about the district vigilance and monitoring committee's activities, added the release.

