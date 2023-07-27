Home States Tamil Nadu

Booze price hike not related to Rs 1,000 scheme: TN Minister

Miinister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Wednesday said the recent hike in prices of imported liquor is not linked to the launch of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam.

Published: 27th July 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

S Muthuswamy

S Muthuswamy inspecting a registration centre for ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam’ in Erode. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara is also seen | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Wednesday said the recent hike in prices of imported liquor is not linked to the launch of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam. Addressing media persons after inspecting the application registration process at a centre in Erode, Muthusamy said, “ The scheme has no connection with the rise in the price of liquor.

The decision to increase prices was taken some time ago. Further, the price of only select varieties of liquor has been increased. It would not be correct to link the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam with the liquor price hike.”  

Asked about the delay in inaugurating the Athikadavu - Avinashi Project, the minister said, “The trial run of the project was delayed because there was not enough water in the Bhavani River. The project will be inaugurated very soon.”

ALSO READ | Booze to be capped with advice for ‘new drinkers’: Tamil Nadu minister

ALSO READ | Tasmac hikes foreign liquor rate by up to Rs 320/bottle

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muthusamy hike in prices of imported liquor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp