Booze price hike not related to Rs 1,000 scheme: TN Minister

By Express News Service

ERODE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Wednesday said the recent hike in prices of imported liquor is not linked to the launch of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam. Addressing media persons after inspecting the application registration process at a centre in Erode, Muthusamy said, “ The scheme has no connection with the rise in the price of liquor.

The decision to increase prices was taken some time ago. Further, the price of only select varieties of liquor has been increased. It would not be correct to link the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam with the liquor price hike.”

Asked about the delay in inaugurating the Athikadavu - Avinashi Project, the minister said, “The trial run of the project was delayed because there was not enough water in the Bhavani River. The project will be inaugurated very soon.”

