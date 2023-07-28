Home States Tamil Nadu

Associations want dismissal of Manipur government

The BJP government has rifted the valley on religious lines only to gain political mileage with its majority seats in the legislative assembly, the protesters charged.
 

Published: 28th July 2023 06:03 AM

Internet Ban lifted partially

Members of the Manipur Students' Union during a a peace march in Imphal Photo used for representation. (PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Over a dozen associations under the banner Thoothkudi Mavattam Mantha Neya Unarvalargal staged a demonstration demanding the dismissal of the BJP government in Manipur holding it responsible for the months-long unrest in the state.

Headed by Karthi Kameliyel, the members raised slogans condemning the BJP-led union government's silence even after a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked on the streets in Manipur went viral.
 
The protesters said the BJP-led government in Manipur, headed by Chief Minister Biren Singh, has not only miserably failed to restore peace between the two groups, but also taken sides with the majority of people who belong to the Hindu community, in instigating violence against the people of minority Scheduled Tribes. The BJP government has rifted the valley on religious lines only to gain political mileage with its majority seats in the legislative assembly, the protesters charged.

The speakers on the occasion wanted justice for the Kuki community people, who have been picturised as militants. They also questioned the modus operandi of terrorising people of different faiths and minorities in India.

Merina Prabu, the organiser of the programme, appealed to the union government to restore peace in the northeastern state. Over 200 people participated in the demonstration. Leaders belonging to Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities, and others, including Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI diocese, lay secretary Neegar Prince Giftson, Makkal Pathai coordinator Ameer Jan, Pentecost Synod district president pastor Justus, social activists Krishnamoorthy, Gunaselan, Gurusammal, and Jansi Rani were present on the occasion.

