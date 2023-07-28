Home States Tamil Nadu

Track works: Guruvayur, Cholan Express’ time changed

The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli Cholan Superfast Express, currently departing at 7.15 am, will  depart at 7.45 am.

Published: 28th July 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate track maintenance and other related works on Chennai Egmore - Tiruchy mainline, the railways have made changes in departure timings of Cholan and Guruvayur expresses and a few others from August 14. 

The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli Cholan Superfast Express, currently departing at 7.15 am, will depart at 7.45 am. The Tiruchy - Chennai Egmore Cholan Express will leave at 11 am instead of 10.15 am, and will arrive at Chennai Egmore at 6.15 pm against the earlier 5.30 pm.

The Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express will depart from Egmore at 9.45 am instead of 9 am, and reach Guruvayur at 7.40 am the following day against the earlier 6.40 am. Karaikal - SMVT Bengaluru Express will depart at 5 am instead of 4.40 am and arrive at Vriddhachalam at the usual 10.40 am. The Mannargudi - Tirupati Pamini Express will depart at 5.25 am instead of 5.35 am.  The Tiruchchirappalli - Ahmedabad Express will depart at 5.40 am instead of 5.45 am.

Tiruchchirappalli - Karaikkal DEMU Special, Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur Express Special, Tiruvarur - Karaikudi DEMU Express Special, Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai Express, and Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchy Express, have been changed on both directions without any reduction in travel time.

