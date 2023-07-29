More steps needed to promote organic farming in Tamil Nadu

MP Saravanan By

Express News Service

Ancient literature documents Tamils giving great importance to agriculture. It is not just a job but a way of life. The ultimate goal was not merely raising crops but perfecting the human beings engaged in the activity.

Organic farming methods like composting, mulching and using bio-fertilisers will help in promoting healthy crop and soil richness. Vermicompost is another excellent method of introducing important nutrients to the soil naturally.

But, in today’s world, a lot of people are unaware of what separates organic and inorganic farming. Even farmers are not ready to convert their agricultural land into organic farms. After assuming office in 2021, the DMK government brought out the Tamil Nadu organic farming policy. However, a lot more needs to be done to promote organic farming.

The government can focus on three things: providing subsidies to organic farmers, spreading awareness among people and farmers, and fixing the price to promote organic farming. When farmers practising inorganic methods are getting fertilisers like Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Muriate of Potash (MOP) at subsidised rates, organic farmers have to spend more money from their pockets for the inputs.

For instance, farmers get a subsidy of around Rs 5,000 on inputs for conventional farming on an acre of land, but there is no subsidy for inorganic farmers. The number of shops dealing with organic inputs is also low. Paying attention to these will encourage young farmers to take up organic cultivation.

The state government is providing cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 60,000, and Rs 40,000 for the three best organic farmers in every district every year. This amount can also be increased.

Most farmers think that getting sufficient yield from organic farming is impossible. This is wrong. In the first two years, when the land will be converted to organic, there may be a few hurdles. After this period, it is possible to obtain higher yields, almost like in conventional farming. The government has to spread sufficient awareness among farmers about this.

At present, the prevalence of various diseases can be attributed to the consumption of unhealthy foods, with many people mindlessly purchasing fruits and vegetables from markets without considering the chemicals used for cultivation. To address this, the government should allocate dedicated spaces for organic products in uzhavar sandhais (farmers’ markets) and establish separate pricing mechanisms for such items. This will help consumers easily identify and access organic products.

The demand for wholesome vegetables and fruits is palpable, but the absence of proper platforms affects their availability. Recognising the significance of a healthy future for the upcoming generations, both the Union and state governments must implement comprehensive schemes to promote organic farming. Striving to eliminate the use of chemicals and pesticides in agriculture will foster a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to farming.

What will help

The state government should focus on three things: providing subsidies to organic farmers, spreading more awareness among people and farmers on the benefits of organic farming, and fixing the price to promote such cultivation

Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu

P Saravanan is an organic farmer, a resident of Ariyakoundampatti, Namakkal district. Since 2014, he is practising organic farming on his 8-acre land

