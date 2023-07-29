Publisher Badri Seshadri arrested on charges of promoting communal enmity after remarks on CJI

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR, CHENNAI: A 58-year-old founder of a publishing house was arrested by the Perambalur police on charges of promoting communal enmity with his remarks on the Manipur violence, the judiciary and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in an interview on a YouTube channel. Badri Seshadri was picked up from his house early morning at 5 am on Saturday.

In an interview on a YouTube channel, Seshadri, referring to the violence in Manipur, wondered aloud whether it was prudent to approach the courts in the first place. He said, “The court is acting without reason. I’m not sure whether the judges themselves have knowledge about the issues among the locals and the ground situation.”

He also asked if the CJI would dare to stand in Manipur wielding a gun.

The arrest was made following a complaint from a lawyer Kaviarasu, a resident of Kunnam, who claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri's views on the judiciary, during his interview on July 22.

Speaking to TNIE, Kaviyarasu said, "Criticizing the Supreme Court's stand on the matter, Badri reportedly asked if a gun could be placed in CJI’s hands and he will be able to ensure peace. He also tarnishes the dignity of the Supreme Court and the country's judiciary."

"He also spoke provocatively saying that there will be murder and fighting in Manipur. So the law must do its duty. Badri should be arrested and appropriate action should be taken." he added

Badri Seshadri is the founder of Kizhakku Pathippagam, one of the leading publishers in Tamil Nadu.

Police said he was a resident of Warren Street in Mylapore. The Kunnam Police had booked him under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (a) (promote enmity between groups through words), 505 (1) (b) (causing fear and alarm in public).

Badri Seshadri was born in Kumbakonam and lives in Mylapore in Chennai. He is a publisher and political analyst. He has been speaking on social media about major issues across the country.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai condemned his arrest on his Twitter page. In a tweet, “This corrupt DMK government is relying only on arrests without addressing the views of the common people. Is Tamil Nadu Police's job only to enforce the revenge measures of the corrupt DMK government?"

(With inputs from Sahaya Novinston Lobo)

