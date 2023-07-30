Amit Shah releases book on former president APJ Abdul Kalam

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: When a poor person reaches the pinnacle of democracy, he dedicates everything to the welfare of the poor, and former president APJ Abdul Kalam is testimony to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. He was speaking after releasing a book, "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Memories Never Die," at the former president's residence.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the path to becoming a developed nation based on Kalam's vision. To fulfil Kalam's dreams, Modi has opened doors in the space sector to youth and new start-ups. Kalam emphasised on three things primarily for the youth -- identifying India's strengths and developing the nation on that basis; developing a technology-based economy; and adopting a balanced growth by developing cities and villages and agriculture and industry. During Kalam's tenure in DRDO, five missiles were made. By looking at their names -- Prithvi, Agni Akash, Nag and Trishul -- we can understand his inclination towards spirituality. Kalam showed that a scientist can contribute to the well-being of the world when his soul is spiritual."

Paying encomiums to Kalam, Shah said, "Rashtrapati Bhawan hardly ever saw a President before Kalam who entered the premises with two small suitcases and returned with two small suitcases. I believe India will certainly fulfil Kalam's dreams and be a leader in the sector of space. I do not agree that Kalam has left no family of successors. The entire country is his family and it will always feel proud of him."



Earlier in the day, Shah, along with BJP TN president K Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan, visited Ramanathaswamy temple. Following a darshan, Shah and the BJP leaders visited a cadre's house in Rameswaram. Talking to reporters, Annamalai said the Union government will find a permanent solution to the troubles faced by Tamil fishermen through Sri Lankan Navy. Annamalai's yatra proceeded through Ramanathapuram in the evening.

RAMANATHAPURAM: When a poor person reaches the pinnacle of democracy, he dedicates everything to the welfare of the poor, and former president APJ Abdul Kalam is testimony to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. He was speaking after releasing a book, "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Memories Never Die," at the former president's residence. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the path to becoming a developed nation based on Kalam's vision. To fulfil Kalam's dreams, Modi has opened doors in the space sector to youth and new start-ups. Kalam emphasised on three things primarily for the youth -- identifying India's strengths and developing the nation on that basis; developing a technology-based economy; and adopting a balanced growth by developing cities and villages and agriculture and industry. During Kalam's tenure in DRDO, five missiles were made. By looking at their names -- Prithvi, Agni Akash, Nag and Trishul -- we can understand his inclination towards spirituality. Kalam showed that a scientist can contribute to the well-being of the world when his soul is spiritual." Paying encomiums to Kalam, Shah said, "Rashtrapati Bhawan hardly ever saw a President before Kalam who entered the premises with two small suitcases and returned with two small suitcases. I believe India will certainly fulfil Kalam's dreams and be a leader in the sector of space. I do not agree that Kalam has left no family of successors. The entire country is his family and it will always feel proud of him."Earlier in the day, Shah, along with BJP TN president K Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan, visited Ramanathaswamy temple. Following a darshan, Shah and the BJP leaders visited a cadre's house in Rameswaram. Talking to reporters, Annamalai said the Union government will find a permanent solution to the troubles faced by Tamil fishermen through Sri Lankan Navy. Annamalai's yatra proceeded through Ramanathapuram in the evening.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });