BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan slams DMK govt for publisher Badri Seshadri's arrest

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Coimbatore South Constituency MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has slammed the Tamil Nadu government for the arrest of Badri Seshadri.

Police from Perambalur travelled 270-km to arrest Badri Seshadri from his house in Chennai at 5 am on Saturday.

While strongly condemning the arrest, Vanathi Srinivasan, in a statement said that the DMK government in the state is arresting those who post comments on social media with the intention of instilling fear in the minds of its opponents. The action reeks of fascism. If people were to be arrested based on their social media comments, most DMK leaders should be in jail, she added.

Vanathi, who is also the national president of BJP's women's wing, demanded the release of Badri Seshadri and wanted the cases against him to be withdrawn.

In an interview on a YouTube channel, Seshadri, referring to the violence in Manipur, wondered aloud whether it was prudent to approach the courts in the first place. He said, “The court is acting without reason. I’m not sure whether the judges themselves have knowledge about the issues among the locals and the ground situation.”

He also asked if the CJI would dare to stand in Manipur wielding a gun.



CHENNAI: Coimbatore South Constituency MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has slammed the Tamil Nadu government for the arrest of Badri Seshadri. Police from Perambalur travelled 270-km to arrest Badri Seshadri from his house in Chennai at 5 am on Saturday. While strongly condemning the arrest, Vanathi Srinivasan, in a statement said that the DMK government in the state is arresting those who post comments on social media with the intention of instilling fear in the minds of its opponents. The action reeks of fascism. If people were to be arrested based on their social media comments, most DMK leaders should be in jail, she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vanathi, who is also the national president of BJP's women's wing, demanded the release of Badri Seshadri and wanted the cases against him to be withdrawn. In an interview on a YouTube channel, Seshadri, referring to the violence in Manipur, wondered aloud whether it was prudent to approach the courts in the first place. He said, “The court is acting without reason. I’m not sure whether the judges themselves have knowledge about the issues among the locals and the ground situation.” He also asked if the CJI would dare to stand in Manipur wielding a gun.