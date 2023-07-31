Home States Tamil Nadu

Crop damage: Tamil Nadu forest department captures Makhna elephant; third in last six months

The animal has been captured as it was frequently damaging crops in the surroundings of Saralapathy.

Published: 31st July 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

The official said that they are planning to fix a Radio Collar to monitor the movement (Photo | Express)

The official said that they are planning to fix a Radio Collar to monitor the movement (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After ten days of struggle, the Tamil Nadu forest department has successfully tranquilised and captured a crop raider Makhna elephant at Saralapathy near Pollachi in the early hours on Monday. 

A veterinarian team consisting of A Sugumar of Coimbatore, E Vijayaragavan of Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Sridhar of Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and Rajesh Kumar of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) administrated injections to the animal at 4.30 am when the animal was roaming in a flat terrain near to the coconut fields and a hill at Saralapathy.

The official explained that soon after sedation was given, a few tribes who are experts in handling such animals had tied the animal's legs using a rope to keep the animal under control with the help of Kumki elephants. 

"The animal has been captured as it was frequently damaging crops in the surroundings of Saralapathy. The animal did not create any disturbance during today's capturing operation and it cooperated well. It will be released at Chinnakallar near Valparai," said an official of the forest department 

The animal is captured for the third time in the last six months period on this year. Initially, it was relocated to Varagaliyar in the Ulanthy Forest range from Dharmapuri in February for the first time. However, the animal came out of the forest and reached the city limits in Perur by walking close to 90 km. After capturing it in Perur, subsequently, it was released deep inside the forest in Manombolly for the second time. However, again the animal managed to come out of the forest and reached Saralapathy where it was caught for the third time. 

The official said that they are planning to fix a Radio Collar to monitor the movement by removing the existing one which is defunct. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makhna elephant Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve Tamil Nadu forest department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp