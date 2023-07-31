Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Dyeing units discharging effluents in lands, Noyyal river’

Speaking to TNIE, Gunasekaran (40), a farmer said, “There are over 200 families in Kasipalayam and there are several dyeing units near the settlements.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Noyyal River frothing in Coimatore. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Several farmers in Kasipalayam alleged that dyeing units discharged effluents directly into farmlands and also in the Noyyal River through stormwater drains.

Speaking to TNIE, Gunasekaran (40), a farmer said, “There are over 200 families in Kasipalayam and there are several dyeing units near the settlements. Some of these units illegally discharge wastewater in stormwater drains, which flow into the river, thereby polluting groundwater. I wanted to start a poultry farm, but employees from hatcheries refused to offer chicken after inspecting the farmland. They said the water is polluted and could endanger the birds. Despite several complaints to officials, no action has been taken so far.”

Another farmer, Ramathal (76), said, “I own large farmland in Kasipalayam and sunk a borewell 15 years ago for irrigation. But of late, the colour of the water has turned pink and it smells like chemicals. We can’t use the water for irrigation any more. We have been left with just 15 coconut trees on our farm.”

An official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said, “We will inspect the place and take samples from the spots. We will also inspect the external pipes attached to the dyeing units located within 300 m of this farmland.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chemical effluents Noyyal river
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp