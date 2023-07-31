‘Dyeing units discharging effluents in lands, Noyyal river’

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several farmers in Kasipalayam alleged that dyeing units discharged effluents directly into farmlands and also in the Noyyal River through stormwater drains.

Speaking to TNIE, Gunasekaran (40), a farmer said, “There are over 200 families in Kasipalayam and there are several dyeing units near the settlements. Some of these units illegally discharge wastewater in stormwater drains, which flow into the river, thereby polluting groundwater. I wanted to start a poultry farm, but employees from hatcheries refused to offer chicken after inspecting the farmland. They said the water is polluted and could endanger the birds. Despite several complaints to officials, no action has been taken so far.”

Another farmer, Ramathal (76), said, “I own large farmland in Kasipalayam and sunk a borewell 15 years ago for irrigation. But of late, the colour of the water has turned pink and it smells like chemicals. We can’t use the water for irrigation any more. We have been left with just 15 coconut trees on our farm.”

An official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said, “We will inspect the place and take samples from the spots. We will also inspect the external pipes attached to the dyeing units located within 300 m of this farmland.”

