Three Kovai schools win award for best performance in adult literacy programme

Published: 31st July 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:   Three primary and middle schools have been declared as best by the school education department on the basis of their performance in The New Indian Literacy Programme (NILP) in the last academic year.  The schools would be given trophy and certificates.

As per sources, the Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) at Kalappanaicken Palayam in Periyanaickenpalayam block, Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) at Sugunapuram in Perur block and PUMS at Kondampalayam in Karamadai block have been chosen for the recognition.

Headmistress of PUPS in Sugunapuram A Valarmathi told TNIE, “We gave basic education of foundational literacy and numeracy to 50 people above 50 years through Ilam Thedi Kalvi volunteers. Apart from this, volunteers took them to the post office and taught them how to fill applications.

They all can now do their transactions.” The schools were selected by officers at the block level after they inspected the teaching methods. “The volunteers taught foundational literacy and numeracy, life skills, including others to 20,840 people in 1,225 schools which were converted as learning centres in 15 blocks in Coimbatore district in the last academic year,” he said.

