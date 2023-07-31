Tomatoes to be sold at 500 ration shops across TN for Rs 60

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the price of tomatoes touching Rs 200 a kg in the retail market, Tamil Nadu's Cooperative Department has decided to expand the sales of tomato to 500 ration shops starting Tuesday.

Currently, tomatoes are sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 60 per kg in 302 ration shops in the state.

The Minister of Cooperatives KR Periyakaruppan on Monday informed this to the press after a meeting with officials from the horticulture and cooperative departments.

ALSO READ | Rasam with tomatoes will remain a luxury for a while

He informed that in the first phase, tomatoes were sold at Rs 60 per kg in 82 fair price shops in Chennai. Subsequently, the initiative was extended to 302 ration shops across the state from July 4. Now, the plan is to expand the tomato sales to 500 ration shops from Tuesday.

Since June 26, the state cooperative department has been providing tomatoes at the subsidised price. Periyakaruppan mentioned that they have taken necessary measures to mitigate the price increase, which is a result of reduced tomato supplies due to incessant rains in neighboring states. He also clarified that the price surge is not artificial, but a natural consequence, and it has not been caused by brokers or any other factors.

ALSO READ | Farmer who sold tomatoes worth Rs 30 lakh murdered

CHENNAI: With the price of tomatoes touching Rs 200 a kg in the retail market, Tamil Nadu's Cooperative Department has decided to expand the sales of tomato to 500 ration shops starting Tuesday. Currently, tomatoes are sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 60 per kg in 302 ration shops in the state. The Minister of Cooperatives KR Periyakaruppan on Monday informed this to the press after a meeting with officials from the horticulture and cooperative departments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Rasam with tomatoes will remain a luxury for a while He informed that in the first phase, tomatoes were sold at Rs 60 per kg in 82 fair price shops in Chennai. Subsequently, the initiative was extended to 302 ration shops across the state from July 4. Now, the plan is to expand the tomato sales to 500 ration shops from Tuesday. Since June 26, the state cooperative department has been providing tomatoes at the subsidised price. Periyakaruppan mentioned that they have taken necessary measures to mitigate the price increase, which is a result of reduced tomato supplies due to incessant rains in neighboring states. He also clarified that the price surge is not artificial, but a natural consequence, and it has not been caused by brokers or any other factors. ALSO READ | Farmer who sold tomatoes worth Rs 30 lakh murdered