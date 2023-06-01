Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP cadre have to work more than ever for LS poll: Annamalai

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  BJP state president K Annamalai, while addressing the public gathering on Wednesday said the DMK members, who shifted the portfolio of minister for allegedly commenting about the first family of the party (CM MK Stalin and his family), have no morality (aram).

Annamalai said the minister had confirmed it in the audio and that the Arivalaiyam had not shown any mercy against anyone who commented against the first family.

"Unlike the DMK or INC, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had no scam or corruption under his governance. The BJP party cadres could always walk on the road with heads held high as they have no stains on their shirts.

The BJP party cadres have to work more than before as they want to make sure the party will be winning 39 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. He further said that when the families of victims of hooch tragedy are mourning their loss, the CM has been spending days abroad. This apart, the PM has been giving importance to Tamils and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Earlier, Annamalai met Madurai Adheenam Srila Sri Harihara Gnanasamandha Desiga Paramacharia Swamigal at his mutt.

