Cops trace missing teen in 24 hours

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old girl from Coimbatore, who went missing, was traced by the police within 24 hours. According to police, the girl, studying in Class 9 in a government higher secondary school went missing from her home at Maniyakaranpalayam on Tuesday. Her parents who are casual labourers left for work in the morning, leaving her and her brother at home.

Around 11 am, the girl’s brother left the house. When the brother returned around 2 pm, he couldn’t find his sister, following which he informed his father. They searched in the neighbourhood, but still couldn’t trace her, following which, her father lodged a complaint with City All-Women Police Station (East).

Following an investigation led by Inspector Dowlath Nisha, the girl was traced to Chengalpattu using her mobile phone signal and rescued on Tuesday night. A police official said, “We found that the girl was allegedly friends with a boy from Chennai through social media.

The boy asked her to come to Chennai saying he would take her on a sightseeing tour of the city, The girl took money from home and left for Chennai on Tuesday. We traced her through the location of her mobile alerted Chengalpattu Police and rescued them when the bus reached the place. She was reunited with her parents.”

