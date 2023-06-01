How is Dravidian model & CSK win linked: BJP chief K Annamalai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Stating that there was no player from Tamil Nadu in the Chennai Super Kings team in the IPL cricket league, BJP President K Annamalai questioned the success of the Dravidian model of governance on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Annamalai recalled how TN Minister for Industries TRB Raja had correlated the CSK team’s victory against Gujarat Titans to the victory of DMK’s Dravidian model over Gujarat’s model.

“It shows TRB Raja’s foolishness, because no player from Tamil Nadu appeared in the CSK team, whereas three players from Tamil Nadu had appeared in the Gujarat team. In the final match Ravindra Jadeja, whose wife is a BJP MLA, scored the winning runs in the last ball. Jadeja has garnered votes for his wife. In the upcoming 2024 Assembly election, the BJP alliance will win in Tamil Nadu. After the victory, the CSK team went to Perumal temple, placed the cup, and worshipped,” he said.

When asked about his opinion about the wrestlers’ protest, Annamalai answered that a proper investigation is going on, but asking for an immediate arrest is inappropriate. “Though there were 19 sexual harassment charges against Lyricist Vairamuthu, he still maintains a good relationship with Chief Minister MK Stalin. Vairamuthu was not arrested because his crime has not been proven,” he said.

He also stated that the BJP’s Padayatra will commence on July 9 from Rameswaram and that national leaders of the party will participate. “Changing the portfolio of PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan is DMK’s betrayal to Madurai soil,” he further said, stating that PTR was punished for commenting on the DMK’s immediate family members,” he added.

“It is the first time in Tamil Nadu’s history that sleuths of the income tax department were attacked by DMK representatives at Karur and they were booked under various sections,” Annamalai said.

