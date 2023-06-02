Home States Tamil Nadu

20-year-old, parents held for killing his wife in Coimbatore

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 20-year-old youth and his parents were arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old wife and passing it off as suicide. 

The police said, K Ramani of Selvapuram was a BCom student in a private college in Perur and was in love with her classmate K Sanjai. Despite opposition from her parents, she married Sanjai at a temple in Velankanni on May 6 and lived in his house at Mathvarayapuram. 

On Monday night, Sanjai along with his father K Lakshmanan and mother Bakru Nisha took Ramani to Pooluvapatti PHC in an unconscious state and the duty doctor declared her dead. 

On Wednesday, the autopsy report revealed the cause of her death to be strangulation and not consumption of poison as claimed by the family.

Further investigation revealed that the couple got into a heated argument on Monday during which he allegedly strangled her and informed his parents.  The family then decided to play it up as suicide. 

