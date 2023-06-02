Clean drain canals, Dharmapuri residents urge municipality

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With the Southwest monsoon around the corner, residents of Ward 33 in Dharmapuri are urging the Municipality to clear the underground drain channel. The silt deposits and blockages in the underground drainage regularly cause flooding along the Nethaji Bypass. The Dharmapuri Municipality had set up the Underground Drainage scheme at the cost of Rs 16.53 crore in over 19 wards in the city.

K Maheshwaran, a resident of Weavers Colony said, “During summer, we had mild rains in the Municipality, which lasted for a few hours. However, the entire stretch of road along the Nethaji bypass between Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and the Four Road Junction is flooded. This flood water is from the Underground drainage and is mixed with sewage. So, before the onset of monsoon, the underground drainage must be cleaned.”

N Anadhan, another resident said, “The maintenance of the underground and open drainage is very poor. In the open drainage, silts can be seen washed away on the roads, causing difficulty for motorists. The overflowing water also poses a threat for pedestrians.”

Municipality Commissioner S Annamalai was not reachable. Other officials said, “Regular cleaning works are being undertaken and efforts would be taken prior to monsoon to clean the drainage.”

