CM Stalin needs to get justice for TN in Mekedatu dam issue: Premalatha Vijayakanth

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam(DMDK) Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to get justice for Tamil Nadu with regard to the construction of the Mekedatu dam.

DMDK Treasurer Premalatha had come to Madurai airport to worship at the Kulatheivam temple in Thirumangam on Thursday. While addressing the media persons, she said that the installation of sengol in the newly constructed parliament building is the symbol of Tamil Nadu and its people's culture and tradition and that there is no need to comment on or criticise it.

Responding to a question regarding the wrestlers' continuous protest, Premalatha said it is condemnable that the wrestlers were allegedly sexually harassed. Appropriate action must be taken and justice must be delivered, she said.

"No one from Tamil Nadu will ever allow the construction of the Mekedatu dam. There is a possibility of a clash between the two states. CM Stalin needs to get justice for Tamil Nadu in the issue," she said.

To another question regarding the Income Tax department officials being attacked by the representative of DMK, Premalatha condemned the incident, stating that the I-T sleuths were denied to do their duty. "The pride of Tamil Nadu police is equivalent to that of Scotland police. But now, the police are working for the present government. Minister Senthil Balanji has to be arrested; it will be a good lesson to everyone who prevents the officials from performing their duties, she said.

"Shortly after returning from Dubai, CM Stalin on Thursday said investments worth Rs1,000 crore have been attracted. But let us see how many industries will be created in Tamil Nadu, and how many youths will get employment opportunities through this investment," she added.

