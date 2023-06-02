Lack of drainage facilities, erratic water supply plague Puduvettakudi village in Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Erratic supply of potable water has forced the residents of Puduvettakudi village in Perambalur district to buy water cans to carry out everyday chores. The residents have also called the attention of authorities to the lack of drainage facilities plaguing their village. The village of Puduvettakudi in Veppur block comprises over 1,000 families.

For over a year now, the residents have been affected by erratic potable water supply and drainage facilities. Though potable water is supplied to the village through overhead tanks, the residents say water is supplied only for a few days a week, and that too for a short time.

Left with no other choice, the residents either fetch water from nearby waterbodies or buy water cans to meet their basic needs. It is to be noted that tap facility was established in the village six months ago under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). However, the initiative is yet to gain steam in the village, say the residents.

Moreover, sewage stagnates in front of the houses in the village during monsoons due to a lack of drainage facilities. On March 20, 2023, the residents filed a petition at the district collectorate and approached the Veppur BDO office several times.

However, their pleas fell on deaf ears. S Paramanantham, a resident, told TNIE, "There is a severe water crisis here. The water provided by the panchayat is not enough for everyone. We are not able to even fill two vessels. We are forced to buy water cans, for which we spend a lot. The water demand will increase once schools reopen.

So, the panchayat administration should look into the matter." C Panneerselvam, another resident, said, "The Jal Jeevan Mission was implemented here to overcome the water crisis. However, it is yet to be taken off here. Also, the lack of a proper drainage system results in sewage water getting stagnated in front of houses.

The district collector should intervene and take action." When contacted, Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar told TNIE, "There is no water issue in the village since we regularly supply water through street taps and the JJM taps."

