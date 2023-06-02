Mettur dam water release date nears, TN farmers busy procuring seeds and fertilisers

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: With Cauvery water scheduled to be released from Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12, farmers in the district are undertaking preparatory measures to commence kuruvai cultivation as soon as the river water reaches their fields. Meanwhile, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department officials said adequate stock of fertilisers and seeds has been made available to take up the cultivation.

P Sukumaran of Tiruvaiyaru said farmers dependent on canal water have started buying seeds. “As only 20 kg of seeds are being sold per farmer in government depots, many of them are buying certified seeds from private traders,” he added.

Meanwhile farmers who have energised pump sets have already taken up the seasonal cultivation. So far kuruvai paddy has been transplanted in around 24,000 hectares in Thanjavur district, said agriculture department officials. Further, they pointed out that the department has to meet 17% of the seed requirements of farmers.

For the current kuruvai season the department has to hence supply 477 tonnes of paddy seeds, they said. “We have already distributed around 400 tonnes of seeds through the government depots and have around 60 tonnes in stock,” an official said. Seeds are also being brought from other districts for distribution beyond the target, officials also said, assuring that there is enough quantity of fertilisers available in government depots and with private traders in the district.

While the urea requirement for June is 7,000 tonnes, a total stock of around 11,500 tonnes of the natural fertiliser is available in both cooperative societies and with private traders in the district. Moreover, another 1,200 tonnes of the commodity is expected to arrive at Thanjavur railway junction during the weekend. The consignment will be distributed among the delta districts and Thanjavur will get a share, officials said. Similarly about 2,600 tonnes of DAP fertiliser is also available, they added.

THANJAVUR: With Cauvery water scheduled to be released from Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12, farmers in the district are undertaking preparatory measures to commence kuruvai cultivation as soon as the river water reaches their fields. Meanwhile, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department officials said adequate stock of fertilisers and seeds has been made available to take up the cultivation. P Sukumaran of Tiruvaiyaru said farmers dependent on canal water have started buying seeds. “As only 20 kg of seeds are being sold per farmer in government depots, many of them are buying certified seeds from private traders,” he added. Meanwhile farmers who have energised pump sets have already taken up the seasonal cultivation. So far kuruvai paddy has been transplanted in around 24,000 hectares in Thanjavur district, said agriculture department officials. Further, they pointed out that the department has to meet 17% of the seed requirements of farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For the current kuruvai season the department has to hence supply 477 tonnes of paddy seeds, they said. “We have already distributed around 400 tonnes of seeds through the government depots and have around 60 tonnes in stock,” an official said. Seeds are also being brought from other districts for distribution beyond the target, officials also said, assuring that there is enough quantity of fertilisers available in government depots and with private traders in the district. While the urea requirement for June is 7,000 tonnes, a total stock of around 11,500 tonnes of the natural fertiliser is available in both cooperative societies and with private traders in the district. Moreover, another 1,200 tonnes of the commodity is expected to arrive at Thanjavur railway junction during the weekend. The consignment will be distributed among the delta districts and Thanjavur will get a share, officials said. Similarly about 2,600 tonnes of DAP fertiliser is also available, they added.