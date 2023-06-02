No variation in paddy stock at Dharmapuri warehouse, assures TN Minister

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control R Sakkarapani on Thursday denied allegations that 7,000 T of paddy has gone missing from the open warehouse at Vettilaikaranpallam near Adhiyamankottai and said inquiries by the district collector and civil supplies vigilance team revealed no variation in stock.

In a press release, the minister stated, “The warehouse had over 22,273 T of paddy in stock of which 7,174 T were sent to mills for grinding. Following allegations that 7,000 T of paddy were missing, I directed Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi to conduct an investigation into the matter. The civil supplies vigilance and law enforcement wing was also dispatched to investigate.”

“The Collector has explained the situation, but people have been spreading rumours regarding the issue. On Wednesday, 1,596 T were dispatched and on Thursday 1,789 T were dispatched to mills for grinding. Reports by Civil Supplies Vigilance and Law enforcement wing also show that there is no variation and all paddy has been accounted for,” the minister said. Further, the minister warned people to stop spreading misinformation and said action would be initiated against those involved in any illegal activities.

DHARMAPURI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control R Sakkarapani on Thursday denied allegations that 7,000 T of paddy has gone missing from the open warehouse at Vettilaikaranpallam near Adhiyamankottai and said inquiries by the district collector and civil supplies vigilance team revealed no variation in stock. In a press release, the minister stated, “The warehouse had over 22,273 T of paddy in stock of which 7,174 T were sent to mills for grinding. Following allegations that 7,000 T of paddy were missing, I directed Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi to conduct an investigation into the matter. The civil supplies vigilance and law enforcement wing was also dispatched to investigate.” “The Collector has explained the situation, but people have been spreading rumours regarding the issue. On Wednesday, 1,596 T were dispatched and on Thursday 1,789 T were dispatched to mills for grinding. Reports by Civil Supplies Vigilance and Law enforcement wing also show that there is no variation and all paddy has been accounted for,” the minister said. Further, the minister warned people to stop spreading misinformation and said action would be initiated against those involved in any illegal activities. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });