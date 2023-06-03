Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Craft holistic policy to ensure equitable education’, this social organisation suggests SEP over NEP 

The SPCSS delegation highlighted 15 points which they want the panel to include in the SEP. “The NEP has loopholes which should be avoided in the SEP,”

Published: 03rd June 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A delegation of State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS), a social organisation working in the education sector, urged the committee members of the panel formed to draft State Education Policy (SEP) to discard the National Education Policy and come up with a holistic policy that will ensure equitable education to all.

The SPCSS delegation highlighted 15 points which they want the panel to include in the SEP. “The NEP has loopholes which should be avoided in the SEP,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of SPCSS.  

The delegation also urged to keep pre-primary education out of formal education. They stressed that Anganwadis should be strengthened. Similarly, they want the SEP to retain the 10 + 2 structure and the 3-year UG programme. 

The delegation said the foreign universities should not be allowed to establish their units/campuses in the state.  The members cited there should be no course on vocational skill until the child completes secondary education. “We urged the SEP panel to ensure that state’s reservation policy continues in all admissions and recruitments,” added Babu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Education Policy National Education Policy SPCSS
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp