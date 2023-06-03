‘Craft holistic policy to ensure equitable education’, this social organisation suggests SEP over NEP 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delegation of State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS), a social organisation working in the education sector, urged the committee members of the panel formed to draft State Education Policy (SEP) to discard the National Education Policy and come up with a holistic policy that will ensure equitable education to all.

The SPCSS delegation highlighted 15 points which they want the panel to include in the SEP. “The NEP has loopholes which should be avoided in the SEP,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of SPCSS.

The delegation also urged to keep pre-primary education out of formal education. They stressed that Anganwadis should be strengthened. Similarly, they want the SEP to retain the 10 + 2 structure and the 3-year UG programme.

The delegation said the foreign universities should not be allowed to establish their units/campuses in the state. The members cited there should be no course on vocational skill until the child completes secondary education. “We urged the SEP panel to ensure that state’s reservation policy continues in all admissions and recruitments,” added Babu.

CHENNAI: A delegation of State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS), a social organisation working in the education sector, urged the committee members of the panel formed to draft State Education Policy (SEP) to discard the National Education Policy and come up with a holistic policy that will ensure equitable education to all. The SPCSS delegation highlighted 15 points which they want the panel to include in the SEP. “The NEP has loopholes which should be avoided in the SEP,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of SPCSS. The delegation also urged to keep pre-primary education out of formal education. They stressed that Anganwadis should be strengthened. Similarly, they want the SEP to retain the 10 + 2 structure and the 3-year UG programme. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The delegation said the foreign universities should not be allowed to establish their units/campuses in the state. The members cited there should be no course on vocational skill until the child completes secondary education. “We urged the SEP panel to ensure that state’s reservation policy continues in all admissions and recruitments,” added Babu.