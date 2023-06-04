Odisha train accident: Tragedy has left Union govt speechless, says DMK leader A Raja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Saturday charged the union government of being unable to fix accountability for the Odisha train accident even a day after the tragedy.

Asked about the remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the accident, Raja said, “The DMK does not want to politicise the issue. But, this accident took place after many technological advancements. Even after 24 hours, the Union government is unable to fix accountability - either on the system or individuals. Why are the BJP and the AIADMK, which demand the resignation of our chief minister every now and then, silent on this?”

Raja said that had the Union Railways Minister concentrated on safety measures instead of boasting about initiatives, this accident could have been averted. The Railways Minister could not respond when Mamata Banerjee levelled charges, he said.

“Why can’t the Centre say it had taken ‘so many precautionary steps’ and despite all that such an accident happened? The truth is the Centre has become speechless,” Raja charged.

