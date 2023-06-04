Odisha train crash: DMK cadre observe silence to condole the victims of Coromandel Express tragedy

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The DMK cadre, headed by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, paid homage to the victims of the Coromandel Express tragedy, at Thalamuthu Nagar on Saturday.



The minister after paying floral tributes to the Kalaignar Karunanidhi statue, paid homage to the victims by observing silence for one minute at the district party office. Similarly, all the party units observed silence for the victims across the district.



Meanwhile, activists attached to Empower India and the district railway passengers association paid homage to the deceased and held a candlelight vigil to condole the deaths in the train tragedy.

The honourary secretary of Empower India A Sankar expressed concern about the missing 'Kavach', the Indian Railways' own indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System also known as the Train Collision Avoidance system, on the ill-fated track, which claimed nearly 280 lives.

He alleged that the railways only pitch for the safety of passengers travelling in luxury coaches, and added that the Kavach must be implemented on all routes.

