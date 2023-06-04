Tangedco to float tender for smart meter

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO is gearing up to commence tender process for the highly-anticipated smart meter project on Monday. An official said the tender is expected to be finalised within 45 days. It will be divided into three distinct packages to facilitate efficient implementation.

The first package covers 13 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Dharmapuri and other northern districts. It may be noted that Tangedco had already installed 1.1 lakh meters at T Nagar in Chennai under the smart city project on a trial basis. The tender process will begin on Monday for districts covered in the second and third packages.

This is because Tangedco is still awaiting approval from authorities for the regions under the first package.

The first package aims to install 1.17 crore smart meters, followed by 1.02 crore meters in the second and 80 lakh meters in the third with prepaid functionality for all categories of LT consumers except agriculture and hut services.

“The smart meter has digital reading and uses a secure smart data network to send wireless readings at least once a month so that consumers receive accurate, not estimated, bills. Using the servers, faults can also be identified easily,” the official said.

According to another official, “To enhance energy accounting and auditing, the proposal suggests installation of smart meters for all feeders and transformers, accompanied by remote communication capabilities. All metering activities must be conducted in TOTEX mode, covering capital expenditure and operational expenditure.”

The introduction of smart meters has potential to revolutionise energy sector in Tamil Nadu.With the initiation of tender process, the state inches closer to embracing advanced technology for efficient energy management, the official said.

The meters will be installed under the Union government’s revamped distribution sector scheme. If the power utility completed the task by the scheduled time, the Union government will provide grants to the state.“As of now, Tangedco will have to get loans from Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency,” he said.

