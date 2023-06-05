Home States Tamil Nadu

Space industrial parks tenders may be finalised by next month

Published: 05th June 2023

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state will be finalising tenders for the development of Space Industrial Park and Propellant Park near ISRO’s new spaceport complex in Kulasekarapattinam, Thoothukudi. Tenders were floated recently and evaluation is underway.  The tenders will probably be finalised by next month, vice-president (aerospace and defence), Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, P Madhusoodhanan said. 

TIDCO is the nodal agency for implementing the defence industrial corridor project aimed at promoting aerospace and defence industries in the state. It has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to select a consultant to prepare a feasibility report to establish the Space Industrial Park and Propellants Park.

Madhusoodhanan said space sector is one of the sunrise sectors identified in the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy, 2021. “This park will complement ISRO’s proposed 2,150-acre Kulasekarpattinam rocket launch complex. The consultant will conduct a study on market demand, type of industries needed, potential players, etc. One park will be for propellants and other for other segments, including satellites, assembly, etc,” Madhusoodhanan  said.

Most of the land required for the new launch complex was handed over to ISRO.   

ISRO chief S Somanath, after the launch of GSLV-F12, said 99% of land acquisition was complete and Tamil Nadu government has transferred the land needed for the project. The launch pad was for small launch vehicles and possible rocket launches of private players in future. 

“The entire design of the launch complex is completed and getting ready for tendering. We are also exploring the option of allowing private launches without completing the full construction. The launch pad will be fully operational in two years,” Somanath said. ISRO officials said the Union government brought in reforms in space domain in 2020, opening the doors to enhanced participation of private players in carrying out end-to-end activities and providing them a level-playing field. Indian Space Policy - 2023 has been formulated as a composite and dynamic framework to implement the reform vision approved by the Cabinet.  

One of the areas private players are finding lucrative is the small satellite market, which is projected to be $3.2 billion by 2030. The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport can be dedicatedly used for these launches, officials said. 

Lt Gen AK Bhatt (retd), Director-General, Indian Space Association, said investments in space startups are increasing and the overall country’s space economy  may touch $13bn by 2025 if the government provides single window approvals, introduce PLI scheme for satellite manufacturing and promote independent launch solutions. 

