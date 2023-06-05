Home States Tamil Nadu

Sweltering heat postpones reopening of schools again in Tamil Nadu

The schools were earlier scheduled to be opened on June 7 for all classes. However, with the meteorological department now stating that the heat would continue, the dates are postponed again.

Published: 05th June 2023 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Students cover their faces to beat the heat, in chennai on Friday (Photo | EPS/ P Jawahar)

Students cover their faces to beat the heat, in chennai on Friday (Photo | EPS/ P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the intensity of heat has not reduced in the state, the state government has announced that the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 12 has been postponed to June 12 and for classes 1 to 5 to June 14. The schools were earlier scheduled to be opened on June 7 for all classes.

The decision was taken after school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat to discuss the issue on Monday. This is the second time that the reopening of schools has been postponed considering the heat wave-like conditions in the state. 

When the summer holidays began, the education department said that the schools for classes 6 to 12 will reopen on June 1 and for classes 1 to 5 on June 5. It was postponed to June 7 for all classes considering the persistence of heat in the state. The minister said that June 7 was chosen as the meteorological department said that the heat would start subsiding from June 5. 

An elderly man shields himself from the scorching heat in Vellore by adorning his head with neem leaves (Photo | EPS/ S Dinesh)

However, with the meteorological department now stating that the heat would continue to be high till June 11, the reopening date has been postponed again. Parents and teachers had also raised concerns about the lack of facilities in the schools to tackle the heat and urged the state to delay the opening of the schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat wave in Chennai Reopening of schools postponed
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp