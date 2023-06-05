Sweltering heat postpones reopening of schools again in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the intensity of heat has not reduced in the state, the state government has announced that the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 12 has been postponed to June 12 and for classes 1 to 5 to June 14. The schools were earlier scheduled to be opened on June 7 for all classes.

The decision was taken after school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat to discuss the issue on Monday. This is the second time that the reopening of schools has been postponed considering the heat wave-like conditions in the state.

When the summer holidays began, the education department said that the schools for classes 6 to 12 will reopen on June 1 and for classes 1 to 5 on June 5. It was postponed to June 7 for all classes considering the persistence of heat in the state. The minister said that June 7 was chosen as the meteorological department said that the heat would start subsiding from June 5.

An elderly man shields himself from the scorching heat in Vellore by adorning his head with neem leaves (Photo | EPS/ S Dinesh)

However, with the meteorological department now stating that the heat would continue to be high till June 11, the reopening date has been postponed again. Parents and teachers had also raised concerns about the lack of facilities in the schools to tackle the heat and urged the state to delay the opening of the schools.

