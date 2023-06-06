22 state universities from Tamil Nadu make it to NIRF’s top 100, but performance drops

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-two universities from Tamil Nadu are featured in the top 100 list in the university category of NIRF ranking 2023, which was released on Monday by the union education ministry. Though the list has 22 universities from the state (it was 21 last year), the performance of most of the state universities have dropped, creating concern among academics.

Among the nine state universities in the top 100 list in the universities category, only Anna University, Bhrathidasan University and Periyar University have improved their ranking. Anna University was ranked 14 this year, from 20 last year, while Periyar University was ranked 59 (from 63) and Bharathidasan University was ranked 57 (from 41) this year. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is a new entrant in the list at rank 93.

The University of Madras slipped 11 ranks to 50 this year while Bharathiar University dropped to 21 (rank 15 last year) and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University dropped slightly to rank 83 (80 last year). Madurai Kamaraj University dropped a rank to 53 while Alagappa University was ranked 30 (28 last year).

Academicians have cited shortage of funds, lack of infrastructure and focus on research work as the major reasons behind deterioration in the performance. “Most of the state universities are struggling to manage their day to day expenses. Amid such circumstances, how can we focus on improving our NIRF ranking,” said the vice-chancellor of one of the state universities.

For the fifth consecutive year, IIT Madras has retained the top rank in the overall and engineering categories. There are 18 institutions from Tamil Nadu that have featured in the top 100 list in the overall category.

In the research institutions category, IIT Madras was ranked 2, retaining last year’s position. V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras said, “All this has been made possible by the tireless efforts of the outstanding quality of faculty and students of the institute, and unwavering support from our alumni across the world.” The Vellore Institute of Technology jumped a rank to 17 (from 18) in the overall category.

In the college category, Presidency College, Chennai, has retained its third rank in the entire country, followed by PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, in fourth position. This year, 35 colleges from TN are in the top 100 in the college category while last year it was 32.

“We worked really hard to retain our position as the third best college in the country. Several measures have been taken to improve our graduation outcome, perception and other factors,” said R Raman, principal of Presidency College. In the medical category, Christian Medical College was ranked 3 while state run Madras Medical College (MMC) secured 11th rank.

Ups and downs

