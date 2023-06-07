 170 tonnes of agriculture produce sold in a week through E-NAM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Around 170 tonnes of agricultural produce has been sold for Rs 35.97 lakh in a single week through five regulatory markets in Madurai. Sources said about 72.86 tonnes paddy of four farmers was sold for Rs 20,50,193 on a single day at Thirumangalam Regulatory Market on June 2.

The maximum price of 6.24 tonnes of rice produced by a farmer under E-NAM program in Madurai regulatory market has been fixed as Rs 3,000 per quintal and Rs 1,87,410 has been directly credited to the farmer's bank account. Under the Minimum Support Price Based Price Support Scheme, 8.2 tonnes of copra from 12 farmers were procured at a cost of Rs 8,90,520.



Officials from agriculture marketing department advised farmers they can take their produce to the regulatory markets and sell it at a profitable price under the E-NAM scheme. Coconut farmers of Melur and Vadipatti areas can sell their copra produce to Melur and Vadipatti regulated markets and sell them under the price support scheme and get a minimum price.

Box: Total sales done through RMs in Madurai.

Market Quantity Sales

Madurai : 6.24 tonnes Rs 1.87 lakh

Usilampatti: 22.5 tonnes Rs 4.28 lakh

Melur: 5.1 tonnes Rs 1.71 lakh

Vadipatti: 52.5 tonnes Rs 4.72 lakh

Thirumangalam: 84.57 tonnes Rs 23.39 lakh

Total: 170.91 tonnes Rs 35.97 lakh

Source: agriculture marketing department

MADURAI: Around 170 tonnes of agricultural produce has been sold for Rs 35.97 lakh in a single week through five regulatory markets in Madurai. Sources said about 72.86 tonnes paddy of four farmers was sold for Rs 20,50,193 on a single day at Thirumangalam Regulatory Market on June 2. The maximum price of 6.24 tonnes of rice produced by a farmer under E-NAM program in Madurai regulatory market has been fixed as Rs 3,000 per quintal and Rs 1,87,410 has been directly credited to the farmer's bank account. Under the Minimum Support Price Based Price Support Scheme, 8.2 tonnes of copra from 12 farmers were procured at a cost of Rs 8,90,520. Officials from agriculture marketing department advised farmers they can take their produce to the regulatory markets and sell it at a profitable price under the E-NAM scheme. Coconut farmers of Melur and Vadipatti areas can sell their copra produce to Melur and Vadipatti regulated markets and sell them under the price support scheme and get a minimum price. Box: Total sales done through RMs in Madurai.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Market Quantity Sales Madurai : 6.24 tonnes Rs 1.87 lakh Usilampatti: 22.5 tonnes Rs 4.28 lakh Melur: 5.1 tonnes Rs 1.71 lakh Vadipatti: 52.5 tonnes Rs 4.72 lakh Thirumangalam: 84.57 tonnes Rs 23.39 lakh Total: 170.91 tonnes Rs 35.97 lakh Source: agriculture marketing department