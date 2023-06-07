Home States Tamil Nadu

Alleri hill village in Vellore gets ambulance after death of child from snakebite

This ambulance will offer immediate first aid treatment to individuals on Alleri hill and transport them to appropriate medical centres.

Published: 07th June 2023 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After the death of a child from a snakebite recently, an ambulance service to Alleri Hill was introduced on Tuesday with daily trips scheduled to the village. The service was flagged off by collector B Kumaravel Pandian and MLA A P Nandakumar from Dam District Development Office.

“The ambulance will be stationed on Alleri Hill with daily visits scheduled for the hill village. This ambulance will offer immediate first-aid treatment to individuals on Alleri Hill and transport them to appropriate medical centers. The initiative aims to avert unfortunate incidents like the one that recently occurred,” the collector said.

“The ambulance will remain stationed on the hill. We have given the mobile phone number of the ambulance driver to the local community. They can contact the driver whenever they require assistance, ensuring swift response to emergencies,” said block medical officer Vimal Kumar.

