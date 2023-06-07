In bid to mock our CM’s foreign trip, governor has criticised PM: TN Finance Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the remarks made by Governor RN Ravi in the recent past have proved that he is turning into a complete politician, finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday said the governor should refrain from using his position to make political statements.

Referring to Ravi’s remark that investors would not come just because we ask them to or we go and talk to them, Thennarasu said the governor has made the comment to indirectly criticise the recent foreign visit of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“Attempting to criticise our CM, the governor has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during his stint as Gujarat CM, had visited China, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia seeking investments,” Thangam Thennarasu said.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat to counter the remarks made by Ravi during his meeting with vice-chancellors of universities in Udhagamandalam on Monday, the minister said investments of over rs 3,000 crore had been committed to the state during the CM’s recent foreign visit.

Thennarasu said visits to foreign countries by a CM are only aimed at improving the state’s economy. The CM, too, indirectly criticised the governor. “Our state has made significant progress in education and healthcare. But these achievements may go unnoticed by someone who holds the highest position in the state,” the CM said while inaugurating 500 urban health centres built at a cost of Rs 125 crore through a video-conference facility on Tuesday.

Stalin also added, “TN ranks among the top three states in various health indices across the country. He (the governor) should know this. You know who he is?” From January 2022 to April 2023, 108 firms have committed investments to the tune of Rs 1.81 lakh crore to create 1.94 lakh jobs, Thennarasu told reporters.

TN attracted over Rs 2 lakh cr investments

During 2021-22, 4,79,613 companies with 36,63,038 workers were registered in Tamil Nadu. During 2022-23, the number of registered companies in the state went up to 7,39,296 with 47,16,000 workers. Under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, 4,94,758 engineering students and 10,34,097 from arts and science colleges have received skill development training in robotics, AI, machine learning, cloud computing, smart energy guide and virtual reality.

“Over the past two years, TN has attracted new investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore. TN is on top on all aspects in educational indicators too,” the minister said. The governor should have discussed the overall academic situation in the state with vice-chancellors. But he has made political remarks, which is unacceptable, Thennarasu said. Asked about the efforts to iron out differences between the governor and the government, he said the relationship is smooth.

“The CM and the government give due respect to the governor and when the governor makes statements contrary to facts, it is the duty of the government to come up with an appropriate response,” he said.

