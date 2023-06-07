Home States Tamil Nadu

No toilet for women lawyers in new court complex in Ooty, NCW expresses 'shock'

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the Registrar General, Madras HC, to intervene in the matter and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address the issue.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:13 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing ‘shock’, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took cognizance of a complaint highlighting the lack of toilet facilities for women lawyers within the recently inaugurated court complex in Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

Considering the gravity of the matter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Registrar General, Madras High Court, Chennai.

She asked the Registrar General to intervene in the matter and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address this issue.

“A separate fully functional toilet facility for women lawyers is an essential step towards creating an inclusive and conducive environment for legal professionals,” said a statement issued here.

“The Commission has given three days to act and apprise,” the statement added.

“The Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint and is shocked that women lawyers have been left in an uncomfortable and undignified position, having to struggle with basic sanitation needs while performing their professional needs,” the statement added.

The prolonged neglect of their legitimate and basic requirement is not only a violation of their rights but also hinders their ability to carry out their legal responsibilities effectively, it said.

