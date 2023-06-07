Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple in TN's Villupuram sealed following opposition to entry of Dalits  

Villupuram Revenue Divisional Officer ordered the temple to be sealed after "peace talks" failed to break the ice.

Representational Image: 'Dalits and tribals are forced to leave Hinduism because of caste-based discrimination'. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

VILLUPURAM: Revenue officials in Tamil Nadu sealed the Sri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple at Melpathi village in Villupuram district on Wednesday following a dispute over the entry of Dalits into the temple.

Villupuram Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Ravichandran ordered the temple to be sealed after "peace talks" between the representatives of Caste Hindus and Dalits failed recently, a senior official said.

The Caste Hindus have been protesting against the entry of Dalits into the temple for darshan while the latter insisted upon their right to enter.

Not wanting the "harmony" in the village to be breached, the district administration convened peace talks between the two sections to resolve the issue.

However, the negotiations failed as the Caste Hindus declined to budge from their stand.

Anticipating trouble, the RDO ordered the temple to be sealed under Section 145(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

A posse of police has been deployed at the temple to prevent any violent incidents.

